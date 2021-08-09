Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senator Hawley announces 15 amendments to budget, calls to pass parent tax credit, hire 100,000 new police, and reopen schools

By KTTN News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he will introduce 15 amendments to the Democrats’ newly-proposed $3.5 trillion budget resolution for Fiscal Year 2022. Senator Hawley’s amendments would allow for the hiring of 100,000 new police officers, restrict federal funding for K-12 schools that refuse to fully reopen, fight back against critical race theory, and protect the unborn.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Center Square

Hawley, Senate keep police funding issue alive with non-binding resolutions to $3.5 trillion budget plan

(The Center Square) – Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley successfully kept the issue of police funding alive this week with an amendment to the Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget plan. Hawley joined a parade of Republicans introducing nonbinding resolutions to the plan. Commonly called a “vote-a-rama,” senators add amendments and vote on them before an overall vote. Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, the Senate passed the overall measure 50-49.
Congress & Courtsksgf.com

Blunt, Hawley Split On Infrastructure Bill; Passes Senate

Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have split on the vote of a $1 Trillion infrastructure bill. Senator Blunt this statement after voting for the bill:. “As a national transportation hub, Missouri is among the states that will benefit the most from the targeted investments in this bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill authorizes more than $8 billion to help our state improve the safety and reliability of our roads and highways. It includes much-needed funding for ports and waterways. And, it focuses resources toward ending the digital divide that has left nearly one-third of rural Missourians without access to broadband. Location is one of our greatest competitive advantages in Missouri. The investments in this bill will help us maintain that advantage and improve the quality of life for families, businesses, and farmers.”
MSNBC

Why Democrats voted for Josh Hawley's imaginary police hiring drive

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is — to put it mildly — disliked. Yet in the early morning hours Wednesday, as the Senate debated a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, every U.S. senator but four voted for an amendment Hawley proposed that advocated putting 100,000 more police officers on the streets. Earlier...
Congress & Courtsnewstalkflorida.com

Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

The Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.
Kansas StateWIBW

Kansas Senators help pass amendment to budget resolution that requires negative COVID test for migrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senators have helped to pass an amendment to the new trillion-dollar budget resolution that ensures migrants are not brought further into the country if they have not tested negative for COVID-19. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says with the support of Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), an amendment has been passed to the multi-trillion dollar budget resolution that prohibits the transportation of migrants that have not yet received a negative COVID-19. He said the amendment passed with a final vote of 88-11.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WHYY

Senate passes Dems’ $3.5 trillion budget blueprint

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution on a party-line...
Congress & Courtsfoxwilmington.com

GOP senators push back on Dems’ ‘far-left’ budget with amendments backing police, anti-critical race theory

GOP senators are pushing back on the Democrats’ “far-left budget” with amendments aimed at combating critical race theory in schools and backing the police. Several Republican senators are introducing amendments during a “vote-a-rama” that started Tuesday, taking aim at progressive priorities included in Senate’s budget resolution for the 2022 fiscal year, which carries a $3.5 trillion price tag.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

US Senate Passes $3.5T Budget Plan

Senators voted along party lines to support a blueprint for President Joe Biden's agenda. Senators voted 50-49 along party lines to support a $3.5 trillion blueprint for President Joe Biden’s agenda. The bill paves the way of expansion of federal involvement in reducing poverty, protecting the environment and improving care...
Congress & Courtswbiw.com

Senator Braun’s Let States Cut Taxes amendment expected to receive vote during budget vote-a-rama

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Braun’s Let States Cut Taxes amendment is expected to receive a vote during the Senate’s “vote-a-rama” on the budget resolution. Originally introduced as a bill with Representative Dan Bishop (NC-09), Let States Cut Taxes repeals an overstep in the American Rescue Plan that bans states from cutting taxes and allows Americans to keep more of what they earn through tax cuts.
Congress & CourtsNBC San Diego

The Senate Just Rejected the Compromise Crypto Tax Amendment to the Infrastructure Bill

A bipartisan compromise amendment to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill regarding cryptocurrency tax reporting was rejected by the Senate on Monday. The compromise amendment, presented by Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, would have clarified the definition of a "broker," who under the current provision text, will be required to report crypto gains in a type of 1099 form.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Panhandle Post

House Dems have plan to pass $3.5 trillion budget deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package, suggesting a showdown ahead with rebellious party moderates. Nine centrists have threatened to vote against their own party’s budget...

