Senator Hawley announces 15 amendments to budget, calls to pass parent tax credit, hire 100,000 new police, and reopen schools
Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he will introduce 15 amendments to the Democrats’ newly-proposed $3.5 trillion budget resolution for Fiscal Year 2022. Senator Hawley’s amendments would allow for the hiring of 100,000 new police officers, restrict federal funding for K-12 schools that refuse to fully reopen, fight back against critical race theory, and protect the unborn.www.kttn.com
