Global Edge Computing Market accounted for US$ 4.68 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 108.55 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 37.3%. Edge computing refers to the technique of processing data at the network’s edge rather than in a centralized data center. This limits the amount of bandwidth available for communication between central data centers and end-user devices. Data stream acceleration, mobile signature analysis, and data caching are all possible with edge computing. Edge computing eliminates lag time, allowing smart applications and devices to respond to data virtually instantly as it is generated. Edge computing refers to the efficient processing of huge amounts of data close to the source, hence decreasing internet bandwidth utilisation.