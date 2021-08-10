Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

KABUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes.

President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war.

U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Qatar where he will "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement," the State Department said on Monday.

In talks over three days, representatives from governments and multilateral organizations will press for "a reduction of violence and ceasefire and a commitment not to recognize a government imposed by force," the State Department said.

The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.

On Monday, they took Aybak, capital of the northern province of Samangan.

"Right now the Taliban are fighting with Afghan forces to capture the police headquarters and compound of the provincial governor," said Ziauddin Zia, a lawmaker in Aybak.

"Several parts of the capital have fallen to the Taliban."

The insurgents took three provincial capitals over the weekend - Zaranj in the southern province of Nimroz, Sar-e-Pul, in the northern province of the same name, and Taloqan, in northeastern Takhar province.

They had already taken the northern provincial capital of Kunduz and Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States was deeply concerned about the trend but that Afghan security forces had the capability to fight the insurgent group.

"These are their military forces, these are their provincial capitals, their people to defend and it's really going to come down to the leadership that they're willing to exude here at this particular moment," Kirby said.

Asked what the U.S. military can do if the Afghan security forces are not putting up a fight, Kirby said: "Not much."

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while the military had warned Biden earlier this year that provincial capitals would fall with a withdrawal of troops, they were still surprised at how quickly some of them were being taken by the Taliban.

The United States carried out less than a dozen strikes over the weekend as the Taliban overran the provincial capitals, in one instance simply destroying equipment.

One official said the Afghan forces did not ask for any support as Kunduz was being overtaken.

RECRIMINATIONS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R04B6_0bMlyV0E00
Tanks arrive at battlefield, in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

The Taliban gains have sparked recriminations over the withdrawal of foreign forces. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the Daily Mail that the accord struck last year between the United States and the Taliban was a "rotten deal".

Washington agreed to withdraw in a deal negotiated last year under Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Wallace said his government had asked some NATO allies to keep their troops in Afghanistan once the U.S. troops departed, but failed to garner enough support.

"Some said they were keen, but their parliaments weren’t. It became apparent pretty quickly that without the United States as the framework nation it had been, these options were closed off," Wallace said.

Germany's defence minister rejected calls for its soldiers to return to Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took Kunduz where German troops were deployed for a decade. read more

Afghan commandoes had launched a counterattack to try to beat back Taliban fighters who overran Kunduz, with residents fleeing the conflict describing the almost constant sound of gunfire and explosions.

In the west, near the border with Iran, security officials said heavy fighting was under way on the outskirts of Herat. Arif Jalali, head of Herat Zonal Hospital, said 36 people had been killed and 220 wounded over the past 11 days. More than half of the wounded were civilians.

UNICEF said 20 children were killed and that 130 children had been injured in southern Kandahar province in the past 72 hours.

"The atrocities grow higher by the day," said Hervé Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan.

FAMILIES FLEE

In Kunduz, many desperate families, some with young children and pregnant women, abandoned their homes, hoping to reach the relative safety of Kabul, 315 km (200 miles) to the south - a drive that would normally take around 10 hours.

Ghulam Rasool, an engineer, was trying to hire a bus to get his family to the capital as the sound of gunfire reverberated through the streets of his hometown.

"We may just be forced to walk till Kabul, but we are not sure if we could be killed on the way. ... Ground clashes were not just stopping even for 10 minutes," Rasool told Reuters.

He and several other residents, and a security official, said Afghan commandoes had launched an operation to clear the insurgents from Kunduz.

In Kabul itself, suspected Taliban fighters killed an Afghan radio station manager, government officials said, the latest in a long line of attacks targeting media workers.

Thousands were trying to enter Kabul, even after the city has witnessed attacks in diplomatic districts.

Speaking to Al Jazeera TV on Sunday, Taliban spokesman Muhammad Naeem Wardak warned the United States against further intervention to support government forces.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kunduz Province#Kandahar Province#Kabul Province#Afghans#Americans#The State Department#Islamic#Aybak#Taloqan#Pentagon#British Defence#The Daily Mail#Republican#Nato#German#Herat Zonal Hospital#Unicef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Asks Taliban to Let Americans Leave Before Capturing Kabul

The U.S. has asked the Taliban to allow for a complete embassy evacuation before it captures the Afghan capital of Kabul, The Washington Post reported Saturday. The Islamist group has already taken control of a majority of Afghanistan’s provinces as it approaches the capital, with state forces bracing for the Taliban’s arrival. According to the Post, the U.S. has told the Taliban in Qatar meetings to allow the 3,000 U.S. troops sent to evacuate the embassy to work in peace. Should it avoid conflict with the troops, the Taliban would gain better acceptance from Afghans and the international community once it reaches Kabul, officials suggested.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Daily Mail

China 'is prepared to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate rulers as soon as Kabul falls' in a blow to Biden's strategy of international isolation and political pressure

China is reportedly prepared to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan if they succeed in toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul. According to U.S. and foreign intelligence sources cited by U.S. News & World Report, Chinese Communist Party leaders are preparing to formalize their relationship with the Islamist insurgents.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan president appeals for help as Taliban close in on capital

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is calling on the international community to aid in the country’s fight against the Taliban, which have closed in on Kabul as fears grow that the capital could soon be overrun by the insurgent group. The U.S.-backed leader said in a televised address Saturday, his first...
MilitaryTelegraph

Why the 300,000-strong Afghan army is collapsing so swiftly against Taliban

Col Edris Ataaie draws on his cigarette and rubs his eyes. The garrison commander at the Afghan army’s training academy has not slept because of a drumbeat of terrible news from the frontline. Two of his good friends were killed the evening before, as the Taliban surged into a province which only weeks earlier had seemed secure. He is composed and calm, but he is also obviously exhausted.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Taliban Captured Helicopters. Can They Capture an Air Force?

The Afghan National Security Forces has a long record of losing track of U.S.-supplied guns and rifles. But as the Taliban gains territory following the U.S. troop withdrawal, Afghanistan could lose far more lethal weapons: combat aircraft. The Pentagon says that has not happened yet, and that the Afghan Air...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden says he bears ‘zero responsibility' for Afghanistan debacle

The Taliban have retaken 12 provincial Afghanistan capitals following the U.S. military’s secretive overnight withdrawal from Bagram Airfield earlier this year (U.S. officials didn’t even notify the base’s new Afghan commander before silently slipping away, leaving the official to discover for himself, nearly two hours after the fact, that the Americans had Irish Goodbye’d after nearly 20 years of occupation).
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats defend Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal as Taliban rout looms

Democrats closed ranks around President Biden on Friday, defending his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. “Staying one more year in Afghanistan means we stay forever, because if 20 years of laborious training and equipping of the Afghan security forces had this little impact on their ability to fight, then another 50 years wouldn’t change anything,” Sen Chris Murphy (D-CT) said on the Senate floor this week, The Hill reported.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Air Taliban: Fighters seize $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment - while taking to the skies in captured Russian choppers as advance approaches outskirts of Kabul

Taliban fighters today seized $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment as they took to the skies in captured Russian choppers amid their advance through Afghanistan. A series of videos being shared on social media show insurgents flying the Kremlin-made mi-17 aircraft around the city of Kandahar, with...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Afghan warlord known as ‘Lion of Herat’ captured by Taliban

An Afghan warlord known as the “Lion of Herat” was captured by Taliban insurgents when they seized control of the country’s third-largest city on Friday amid the withdrawal of US troops ordered by President Biden. Prominent militia commander Ismail Khan, who’s believed to be in his 70s, was handed over...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Videos: Taliban captures hundreds of US military vehicles, drones to keep taking over Afghanistan

On Friday, the Taliban seized control of Firoz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, Afghanistan, marking at least 17 Afghan provincial capitals the Taliban have seized in the span of a week. Videos and photos have surfaced on social media showing the Taliban taking over swaths of U.S.-donated military equipment that the Taliban is using to continue overtaking Afghanistan.

Comments / 3

Community Policy