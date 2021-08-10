Cancel
Music

DC hip-hop producer Chucky Thompson of Bad Boy Entertainment dies

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProlific D.C. hip-hop producer Chucky Thompson has died at age 53. “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” his representative Tamar Juda said in an official statement on Monday. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with...

