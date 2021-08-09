Mohammad Jasem Alwazzan on what makes a successful photographer
Don’t you feel your mouth watering when you see exquisite food photos on Instagram? It’s something Mohammad Jasem Alwazzan specializes in. And not just food photos. Mr. Alwazzan is an expert in project and travel photography as well. He started his photography career in 1996 and never had to look back because of the widespread success. We are thankful that he has made some time to tell us how his personal life helped him become such a famous photographer.www.villagevoice.com
Comments / 0