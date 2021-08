Parham is expected to see a bigger role in the offense entering the new season, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Parham thus far has been one of the early standouts through training camp, flashing his athleticism after the catch while also improving as a blocker. The latter will be the key to additional reps for Parham considering the Chargers figure to use veteran tight end Jared Cook almost exclusively as a receiving threat. The 6-foot-8 former XFL tight end already was considered a favorite red-zone threat of quarterback Justin Herbert's, so any sort of additional playing time should only benefit Parham given the obvious rapport with his star QB.