Urban League preps site for $10M senior living complex

DELLWOOD — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis held a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday for a $10 million senior living development and community center in Dellwood. The three-story development will have 44 one- and two-bedroom units of low-income housing for people over the age of 62. The first floor will feature community space for the Urban League's Senior Empowerment Series, which presents information on senior services, transportation, health and wellness.