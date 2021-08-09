Introduction to Laboratory Informatics: Life of a Result – Life of Result Outside of the Laboratory

Gerontology. 2021 Aug 2:1-14. doi: 10.1159/000517659. Online ahead of print. Youth, working age and the elderly: On a timeline, chronological age (CA) and biological age (BA) may dissociate; nosological entities manifest themselves at different BAs. In determining which disease corresponds to a given age decade, statistical registries of causes of death are unreliable and this does not change with SARS CoV-2 infection. Beyond adolescence, ageing metrics involve estimations of changes in fitness, including prediction models to estimate the number of remaining years left to live. A substantial disparity in biomarker levels and health status of ageing can be observed: the difference in CA and BA in the large cohorts under consideration is glaring. Here, we focus more closely on ageing and senescence metrics in order to make information available for risk analysis non the least with COVID-19, including the most recent risk factors of ABO blood type and 3p21.31 chromosome cluster impacting on C5a and SC5b-9 plasma levels. From the multitude of routine medical laboratory assays, a potentially meaningful set of assays aimed to best reflect the stage of individual senescence; hence risk factors the observational prospective SENIORLABOR study of 1,467 healthy elderly performed since 2009 and similar approaches since 1958 can be instantiated as a network to combine a set of elementary laboratory assays quantifying senescence.