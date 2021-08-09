Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Introduction to Laboratory Informatics: Life of a Result – Life of Result Outside of the Laboratory

Longview News-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article Data and reports may be sent to stakeholders outside the laboratory. Some examples of where data may be sent include electronic health records, vital records, and a disease registry. This data will follow at least one of two distinct paths. This video will discuss these two paths. This video...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laboratory Informatics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Stamford Advocate

Taylor Reach to guide transformation for laboratory services organization

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 01, 2021. A national medical testing laboratory services organization has contracted The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG) to guide the transformation of its contact center operations. The comprehensive project will involve not only assessing and benchmarking the organization’s multiple contact centers, but will develop the transformation strategy...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Assurance Scientific Laboratories Receives Cola Laboratory Excellence Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurance Scientific Labs has received a Laboratory Excellence Award from the Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation, Inc. (COLA Inc.) for quality laboratory services. Assurance Scientific Labs has met all the criteria for Laboratory Accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor whose...
Longview News-Journal

Managing fatigue in safety critical workforces

Dr. Adam Fletcher is recognized internationally as a pioneer in management of workforce fatigue. In this presentation, Dr. Fletcher discusses the primary risk factors of fatigue and then describes the benefits of utilizing a fatigue risk management approach in industries that operate 24-hours per day. This video can also be...
BusinessRegister Citizen

LPA Bolsters Life Science Expertise with New Director of Laboratory Planning

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Integrated design firm LPA Design Studios today announced the hire of life sciences veteran Isabel Mandujano as director of laboratory planning. In her new role, Mandujano will support LPA’s growing work in life science facilities for corporate, pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. Mandujano has a...
Aerospace & DefenseSFGate

Nexteon Technologies Announces Technology Agreement With The Innovation Laboratory

AMBLER, Pa. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Nexteon Technologies, Inc., a leader in advanced aviation technologies, announced today that it has signed an exclusive technology agreement with Portland, Oregon-based The Innovation Laboratory, Inc. (TIL). Through this new partnership, the companies will collaborate to evaluate Nexteon’s SecureTrack™ technology. This includes collecting and sharing surveillance data from Nexteon’s prototype ADS-B receiver network and developing algorithms that extract turbulence impact information. TIL will also support Nexteon’s flight testing and verification of SecureTrack’s capabilities.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Elementary Laboratory Assays as Biomarkers of Ageing: Support for Treatment of COVID-19?

Gerontology. 2021 Aug 2:1-14. doi: 10.1159/000517659. Online ahead of print. Youth, working age and the elderly: On a timeline, chronological age (CA) and biological age (BA) may dissociate; nosological entities manifest themselves at different BAs. In determining which disease corresponds to a given age decade, statistical registries of causes of death are unreliable and this does not change with SARS CoV-2 infection. Beyond adolescence, ageing metrics involve estimations of changes in fitness, including prediction models to estimate the number of remaining years left to live. A substantial disparity in biomarker levels and health status of ageing can be observed: the difference in CA and BA in the large cohorts under consideration is glaring. Here, we focus more closely on ageing and senescence metrics in order to make information available for risk analysis non the least with COVID-19, including the most recent risk factors of ABO blood type and 3p21.31 chromosome cluster impacting on C5a and SC5b-9 plasma levels. From the multitude of routine medical laboratory assays, a potentially meaningful set of assays aimed to best reflect the stage of individual senescence; hence risk factors the observational prospective SENIORLABOR study of 1,467 healthy elderly performed since 2009 and similar approaches since 1958 can be instantiated as a network to combine a set of elementary laboratory assays quantifying senescence.
Longview News-Journal

Practical considerations for quantifying fatigue and identifying fatigue risk in workforce

Dr. Daniel Mollicone is a chief scientist and the CEO of Pulsar Informatics. He holds degrees in engineering physics and biomedical engineering and has played an active role in the development of the field of fatigue risk management. In this presentation, Dr. Mollicone discusses key operational fatigue stressors (e.g., sleep debt, time of day, long days), individual factors (e.g., sleep need, shift work and lark/owl tendencies, caffeine use), the effects of fatigue and the potential for safety critical events, and a quantitative framework to assess fatigue risk.
Kalamazoo, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Stryker launches SurgiCount+ Safety-Sponge System

Stryker rolled out a new-generation surgical sponge counting technology for safety in the operating room. The Kalamazoo-based maker of medical devices and technology said last week that it launched SurgiCount+ Safety-Sponge System, its next-generation surgical sponge counting technology. Stryker said SurgiCount+ is its most intelligent surgical sponge counting technology and...
Healthtowardsdatascience.com

The Daily Life of a Health Data Scientist

There are several articles on medium explaining the kinds of things Data Scientists do on a day-to-day basis. This article focuses specifically on the life of a Health Data Scientist in a company, i.e., those working in disease prediction, diagnostics, drug discovery, biotech and other areas of medicine. Examples projects...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Uniontown, PAuniontownhospital.com

WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Laboratory earns accreditations

UNIONTOWN, Pa. – The WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Laboratory has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and from the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) for blood bank operations. “These accreditations showcase the great work being done by our dedicated lab staff,” David Hess, M.D., CEO of...
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List # 961 6 August 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Papers deriving from NASA support:. 1. Arbeille P, Zuj KA, Macias BR, Ebert DJ, Laurie SS, Sargsyan AE,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Atai Life Sciences To Host Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Provide Business Update

BERLIN, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that it plans to host a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide a business update.
sdbn.org

Senior Scientist – NeoGenomics Laboratories – San Diego, CA

We have highly competitive benefits with a variety HMO and PPO options. We have company 401k match along with an Employee Stock Purchase Program. From NeoGenomics Laboratories – Wed, 04 Aug 2021 18:21:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy