The fleet documentary "The Lost Leonardo" traces the provenance of the "Salvator Mundi," a work of art that some folks believe was painted by the master, Leonardo da Vinci. Other experts, however, suggest it could be from the "workshop of," or even "circle of," or "follower of" da Vinci. One critic declares, "It is not a good painting." What is true may never be known, but director Andreas Koefoed's slick film suggests, its creator is perhaps unimportant in the long run. One lesson this documentary provides is why groupthink — and wanting a fact to be true — is dubious.