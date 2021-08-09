Hurricane News

The “dog days of summer” really bit hard for two weeks, but we got a reprieve last week with some cooler temps in the Hill Country of North Mississippi This week it looks like the triple digit temps are returning to Hurricane for the first, full week of classes for the local schools. By the way, new road construction is on Hwy. 346 as there is a larger intersection being built at the corner of Q.T. Todd/Hurricane Roads in Ecru near Ashley. So with all the local, business, and school traffic, the highway is congested during the peak work hours. Take care in traveling this area until the construction is completed.