Macedonia News

Recently Bubba and Jennifer Stanton, Andy and Meagan Stanton, Chad and Lyndie Herod, and Brian and Emily Hicks went to Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Island in the Caribbean. They went to celebrate friendships with some birthdays and anniversaries. The first day they landed, they all went to to the beach and spent the rest of the day in the water and the sun. On the second day they stayed on the beach until the sun set. Then they went into town and had a nice dinner at a local restaurant. On the third day, they chartered a catamaran for the group and they went to the chain of islands that were part of the Turks. They visited Shell Island, Iguana Island, snorkeled a shipwreck, and collected conch shells. The water and weather were gorgeous, and the group enjoyed their trip tremendously.