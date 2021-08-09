Mano Sundaresan

Cancel
This Musician's Unlikely Duet Partner? The Golden Gate Bridge. Renovations to San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge made it produce an eerie humming sound. Guitarist Nate Mercereau heard its musical potential and made an album by playing along. Ghana's Proposed Bill Would Make Same-Sex Affection Punishable By Years Of Prison. ,

TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
New York City, NYPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Uchitel reveals Tiger Woods’ final message to her

Rachel Uchitel recently revealed the final message Tiger Woods sent to her. Uchitel, the most well-known Woods mistress, has gone public recently. She complained that she has entered bankruptcy after running out of the money she received in an $8 million settlement from Tiger’s people. She only was paid $5 million, because she violated terms that would have brought her an additional three million. After legal fees and taxes, she was left with $2 million, which has run out.
AnimalsPopculture

Simone Biles Attacked by Dog, Required Medical Attention

Simone Biles suffered a minor injury shortly after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Friday, the 24-year-old gymnast went to her Instagram Story to reveal she was bit by a dog. She then said that she had to have medical attention to treat the bite which happened on her finger.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Syesha Mercado

American Idol fans may long remember the name Syesha Mercado. She made it all the way to the final three on season seven of the show,... Syesha Mercado lost custody of her 10-day old baby on Wednesday after a roadside check in Florida. This development took place just five months...
EntertainmentNPR

Opinion: Remembering NPR's Neal Conan

Neal Conan and I were once briefly roommates in Neal's apartment in a fifth-floor walkup on 101st Street in New York. There was a window about the size of a cereal box over a sink that opened onto a gray gravel roof upholstered with pigeon poop. That's the balcony, said Neal. We both became war correspondents - a New Yorker and a Chicagoan who didn't have driver's licenses. So we hitched rides with other reporters, soldiers moving to the front and civilians fleeing towns. Of course, it was when Neal hitched a ride with Chris Hedges, then of The New York Times, near the end of the 1991 Gulf War that Neal was held by Saddam Hussein's Republican Guard for nearly a week. In those times, reporters didn't take hostile environment training to cover wars and counseling thereafter. We just returned to work and got memos asking, where's your expense report?
Economyksjd.org

Big Banks Will Open Their Checkbooks To Lure Young Talent

A junior banker on Wall Street right out of college can earn well over $100,000. That is more than twice the median household income in this country. And this year, banks are willing to pay even more to lure talent. Here's NPR's David Gura. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: As an undergrad...
Workoutsksjd.org

Why Noncompetes Have Some Yoga Instructors Off Balance

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting). HSU: But for some, simply doing that could violate their employment contract, their noncompete agreement, bringing tension and anxiety into a practice that is all about calm and healing. Now, not every yoga studio uses noncompetes, but some prominent ones do. Until recently, the Down Under School of Yoga in Boston was one of them.
Animalsksjd.org

Brittons Are Trying To Save The Alpaca That Is On Death Row In England

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration is facing outrage over a death sentence, the name of the condemned is Geronimo. HELEN MACDONALD: He's a little, black alpaca, very cute, very cheeky, loves his hay. He's a little porker. DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:. An alpaca. Helen Macdonald is Geronimo's owner. He's...
TV Seriesksjd.org

'Reservation Dogs' Is A Game Changer For Indigenous Representation On TV

If you're looking for a comedy TV series that portrays Indigenous people without stereotype, created by Indigenous writers and actors and filmed on a reservation — we'd normally say, good luck finding that. But a new comedy on FX, Reservation Dogs, changes everything. The show follows a group of Indigenous...
Public Safetyksjd.org

Jasmine Garsd

Gun Violence Can Be Diffused By Community Members Called 'Violence Interrupters'. Increasing gun violence across the country is a growing concern. In one New York neighborhood, paid members of the community help curb tensions that lead to shootings. They can do what police can't. Vaccine Mandate In New York City...
Books & Literatureksjd.org

In 'Mrs. March,' A Judgmental, High Society Woman Is Gaslit To The Brink Of Madness

You know that feeling sometimes when you're wondering, is it all just in my head? Well, that unsettling feeling takes on a life of its own inside the mind of Mrs. March, a woman who has spent her entire life adhering to the rules of high society on the Upper East Side of New York. One day, her tidy, respectable life is thrown into disarray when a shopkeeper wonders out loud if Mr. March, a famous novelist, based the main character of his new book on his wife. Mrs. March is aghast at this because...
Educationksjd.org

'Homeroom' Filmmaker On New Documentary

Another school year is getting underway already, the third school year to be impacted by the pandemic. Good timing for a new documentary that looks back at how students at one high school coped with the start of the pandemic last year. The Hulu documentary is called "Homeroom," and it follows the class of 20 at Oakland High School in Oakland, Calif., as the students there confront not just the pandemic, but also the growing nationwide movement for racial justice and their own quest to remove police from their school.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

Today is Sunday, Aug. 15, the 227th day of 2021 with 138 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include...
Entertainmentthecomedybureau.com

DAVID CROSS: SHOOTIN’ THE SHIT SEEIN’ WHAT STICKS.2 (in NYC)

This is a mask-optional event. Proof of completed Covid-19 Vaccination required prior to entry. David Cross will be working on new(ish) material for his next show. Come join him (me) for an exploration of what the everloving fuck could possibly be funny in this horrific brave new world. And as always, if you are “Q” you get in for half price.

