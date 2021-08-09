Mano Sundaresan

Neal Conan and I were once briefly roommates in Neal's apartment in a fifth-floor walkup on 101st Street in New York. There was a window about the size of a cereal box over a sink that opened onto a gray gravel roof upholstered with pigeon poop. That's the balcony, said Neal. We both became war correspondents - a New Yorker and a Chicagoan who didn't have driver's licenses. So we hitched rides with other reporters, soldiers moving to the front and civilians fleeing towns. Of course, it was when Neal hitched a ride with Chris Hedges, then of The New York Times, near the end of the 1991 Gulf War that Neal was held by Saddam Hussein's Republican Guard for nearly a week. In those times, reporters didn't take hostile environment training to cover wars and counseling thereafter. We just returned to work and got memos asking, where's your expense report?