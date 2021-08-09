Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Ohio Mom Intercepts Fleeing 2-Year-Old On The Field During MLS Match

By Kelly Fisher
Posted by 
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Corralling toddlers is no easy task, and this 2-year-old really put his mom to the test.

wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
301
Followers
257
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Ball#Major League Soccer#Cincinnati#Personal Security#Ohio Mom Intercepts#The Cincinnati Enquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Independent

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
MLSchatsports.com

Toddler turns pitch invader, forces mom to sprint after him during MLS match

You know what they say about having front-row seats at an MLS match: It’s all fun and games until your two-year-old runs onto the field in the middle of the action. A toddler showed some impressive speed Saturday night in Cincinnati, but his mother summoned the necessary burst and finished the play with a slide tackle before scurrying back to her seat with the young child in her arms.
Ohio Statewearegreenbay.com

1 teen in custody, 1 sought in Ohio slaying of 13-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say one teenage boy has been arrested and another is still being sought in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb. Clifton Heights police said Saturday that a 14-year-old suspect was picked...
MLSPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch A Mom Chase Her Toddler Onto Soccer Field In The Middle Of MLS Game

Pretty much every sports fan likes to be able to treat themselves to a day or night out at an actual game from time to time, in order to really soak in the experience of being in a stadium with other fans while the action goes down live on the field. But, one Ohio mom recently had a big challenge on her hands when watching a Major League Soccer game with her young son, as she had to chase her toddler onto the field in the middle of the game.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nashville SC's home prowess meets streaking D.C. United

It has been nearly a month since D.C. United lost a match. Nashville SC, meanwhile, still hasn't dropped a home contest this season. United aims to extend its season-high unbeaten stretch to six matches on Sunday at Nashville, where only two opposing sides have won in the club's two-year history.
MLSDurango Herald

Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy take the field

Colorado Rapids (9-4-4) vs. LA Galaxy (11-6-2) Los Angeles -115, Colorado -105BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy take the field. The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-6-2 in home games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.
MLSHuntsville Item

Bou scores on penalty kick, MLS-leading Revs beat Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night. The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season — and 11th in his last 13 appearances.
MLSESPN

Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

FRISCO, Texas --  Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night. Pulido ran onto a through ball by Gadi Kinda before side-netting a first-touch shot from...
MLSAntelope Valley Press

MLS results | Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and the Galaxy beat Minnesota United. The 24-year-old Klinsmann made his first start of the season. He made several acrobatic stops, including a diving one-handed parry in the opening minutes and a pair of saves in stoppage time to close out his second shutout in five career starts.
MLSvavel.com

Goal and highlights: Minnesota United 0-1 Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. As hard as they tried and as much as they were superior, Minnesota United falls at home 0-1 against the Los Angeles Galaxy; beyond the fact that Kévin Cabral was the scorer of the only goal, the most important man of the game was Jonathan Klinsmann, who made at least four vital interventions to prevent the match from ending in a draw.
MLSNBC Washington

How to Watch D.C. United Vs. Nashville SC

How to watch D.C. United vs. Nashville SC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. D.C. United haven't lost a match in almost a month. Their recent tear has placed them at sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, good enough for a playoff spot if the regular season ended today. However, a daunting matchup with Nashville SC, who sit atop the Black and Red at fifth in the East, is on the horizon.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 18, Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy

And we are reminded at times that soccer means very little just as it can be a place of joy in sadness. Minnesota United begin the second half of their season tonight against the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t faced since 2019, a game that saw the Loons eliminated from their first MLS playoff appearance. After a disappointing 2020 the Galaxy have been resurrected under head coach Greg Vanney currently sitting at 3rd place in the West with a 10-6-2 record. Minnesota, meanwhile, continues its run of great results, having lost once in their last 13 since dropping their first four, and having risen to 5th in the West, with a record of 7-5-5. Historically the Galaxy have had the better of the Loons, winning five of their previous seven encounters and drawing twice. But playing at Allianz Field is getting even tougher for visiting teams as Minnesota hasn’t lost at home in their last six. The nationally televised game this evening sets up to be the highlight of the weekend as the Loons, facing a top of the league team, try to prove they are more than merely playoff contenders, and the Galaxy work to confirm their regained relevance.
MLSwcn247.com

Martínez scores, Guzan has 3 saves as Atlanta beats LAFC 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his third goal in his last three appearances and Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC 1-0. Atlanta has won back-to-back games following a 12-game winless skid that was snapped with a 3-2 win at Columbus on Aug. 7. LAFC has lost three in a row and is winless in its last six games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy