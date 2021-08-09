Cedaredge, Delta high schools host season openers

The 2021 fall sports season officially began last week with Delta High School hosting their golf season with the Delta Invitational hosted by Devil’s Thumb Golf Club. Delta and Cedaredge High Schools participated in the 13-team field on Thursday, Aug. 5, with Cedaredge hosting its season opener at Cedaredge Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 6. After earning a berth in last year’s state golf tournament, the Bruins’ Brysen Harris opened play for the 2021-22 prep season with a pair of quality rounds of golf. The talented senior shot a 79 at Delta on Thursday (tying with three other players for 8th place) and shattered his own Cedaredge course personal best by six strokes with medalist honors on Friday with a round of 68.