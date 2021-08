On July 20, the Independent Ethics Committee held a three-plus hour hearing regarding a complaint filed against the Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley. The complaint was filed eight months earlier on Nov. 20, 2020 by JoAnn Kalenak. A citizen journalist who leads the blog Delta County Citizen Report. Kalenak keeps a watchful eye on local government. Claims herself to be a watchdog for the citizens. There’s a fine line between watchdog and conspiracy theorist. Kalenak and her husband Bob, a former Delta County employee, tip toes on those lines quite often. Read their comments on Facebook and you’ll see what I mean. Sometimes it sticks, sometimes it misses by a mile.