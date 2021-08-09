Arts for All receives grant

Arts for All recently received a $10,000 grant to purchase 26 practice marimbas to be placed at the new North Fork High School and K-8 schools in Paonia and Hotchkiss. Outgoing Art for All director Neal Schwieterman said the inspiration for purchasing the African instrument came following a musical performance in 2018 in which a student from Hotchkiss High School and a student from Paonia High School performed a version of “Dueling Banjos” on the marimbas.