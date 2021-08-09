Political gamesmanship could jeopardize recovery from COVID-19
While Gov. Beshear writes in his editorials that he is effectively reaching across the aisle, truth is, a lot more needs to be initiated by his administration and not just responding to the Republican legislative overtures. Further, Gov. Beshear needs to stand up to Democrats in D.C. on their political gamesmanship with spending proposals, and work more closely with Republican lawmakers here in Kentucky to better protect our state’s fiscal foundation.www.news-graphic.com
