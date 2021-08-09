Five Hills royalty aim to help Purple Heart veterans through cornhole fundraiser
The sweltering Texas heat didn’t stop dozens of people from competing in a cornhole tournament to benefit area veterans who have been wounded in combat, fighting for the USA. As Olympians in Tokyo were going for the gold, Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale and Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball left it all on the board in a cornhole tournament to benefit the local Military Order of the Purple Heart 1876.www.coveleaderpress.com
