Public sanitation essential to healthy society
The recent article in the Georgetown News-Graphic, about county-wide broadband, is a reminder of the current lack of county-wide mandatory garbage pickup. The Scott County Fiscal Court recently adopted a dog leash ordinance, for the rural parts of the county, that is similar to that of the City of Georgetown. It is time for the magistrates and judge-executive to be equally concerned about sanitation in the rural parts of Scott County.www.news-graphic.com
Comments / 0