Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

By Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara
detroitlions.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBombs away: Watching Jack Fox punt the football out at practice is pretty amazing. Watching him punt on the indoor field is even more impressive. Fox, who was a Pro Bowler in his first season last year, had quite the practice Monday. He nailed one particular punt that sailed from the 19-yard line all the way to the 1-yard line in a special teams period. That's 80 yards in the air. He had another kick go 70 yards in the air that traveled through a rafter of the indoor field and kept on going. The 80-yard boot even earned a fist bump from safety Tracy Walker. – Tim Twentyman.

www.detroitlions.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Moonshot#Fells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLBleacher Report

Browns Rumors: Latest on Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward Contract Negotiations

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly shifted their focus to getting a long-term contract done with cornerback Denzel Ward. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported talks between the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield have not "heated up," meaning Ward's prospective deal is the likelier of the two to get done. First of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLYardbarker

Watch: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Calls For NFL Fan To Be Banned For Life

Like many others, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe video of the fan brawl at last night’s Rams game, and he has some thoughts on it. The fight mostly involved a fan in an Aaron Donald jersey going against one in a Todd Gurley jersey, but a woman in a San Diego Padres hat also played a key role.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Packers GM responds to Clay Matthews speculation

If Aaron Rodgers and some of his Green Bay Packers teammates want the team to bring back Clay Matthews, they are going to have to do a bit more convincing. Rodgers and several of his veteran teammates suggested on social media that they want to see the Packers bring Matthews back. When asked about the possibility, general manager Brian Gutekunst essentially said it has not been discussed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy