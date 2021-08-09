TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Bombs away: Watching Jack Fox punt the football out at practice is pretty amazing. Watching him punt on the indoor field is even more impressive. Fox, who was a Pro Bowler in his first season last year, had quite the practice Monday. He nailed one particular punt that sailed from the 19-yard line all the way to the 1-yard line in a special teams period. That's 80 yards in the air. He had another kick go 70 yards in the air that traveled through a rafter of the indoor field and kept on going. The 80-yard boot even earned a fist bump from safety Tracy Walker. – Tim Twentyman.