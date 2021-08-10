Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Quentin Tarantino refuses to give a 'penny' to his mother

Posted by 
GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vBkF_0bMlTbJN00

Quentin Tarantino said he has made good on a vow he made as a child never to give money to his mother.

In an interview with "Billions" co-creator Brian Koppelman for "The Moment" podcast, Tarantino said that because his mother was not supportive of his writing career when he was young, he's never felt obligated to share his riches with her.

Tarantino said that as a child, he struggled academically and that his mother was frustrated that he'd write screenplays instead of doing his schoolwork.

"in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little writing career — with the finger quotes — this little writing career that you're doing, that s--- is f------ over,'" he recalled. "When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, 'OK lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing because you said that.'"

MORE: Oscar nominee Quentin Tarantino on the making of 'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood'

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director added that despite his success, he's never purchased a car or a house for his mother, who is still living. However, he added, "I helped her out of a jam with the IRS."

Throughout his career, Tarantino, 58, has won two Academy Awards for screenwriting; one for "Pulp Fiction" and the other for "Django Unchained." When Koppelman tried to persuade him to buy his mother something extravagant, Tarantino remained resolute.

"There are consequences for your words," he said with a laugh. "As you deal with your children, remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone [about what's] meaningful to them."

Comments / 2

GMA

GMA

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Koppelman
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Pulp Fiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Indy100

Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
MoviesCollider

'Inglourious Basterds': Quentin Tarantino Says He Didn't Let Christoph Waltz Rehearse With the Rest of the Cast

Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that he asked Christoph Waltz to not rehearse with his co-stars prior to filming Inglourious Basterds. While appearing on Brian Koppelman's The Moment podcast (via IndieWire) earlier this week, the director said he didn't want the other actors involved in the project to know just how spectacular Waltz was as Nazi Colonel Hans Landa before they shot with him. The way Tarantito tells it, he told Waltz:
Moviesimdb.com

Quentin Tarantino Has Never Seen All of Oliver Stone’s Version of His ‘Natural Born Killers’

Quentin Tarantino’s disdain for “Natural Born Killers,” the movie Oliver Stone made from the script he sold to the director, has become well-known in the 27 years since it was released. Though still the story of psychopathic killers Mickey and Mallory Knox (Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis), the script was heavily revised by Stone, along with screenwriter David Veloz, and associate producer Richard Rutowski, with Tarantino ending up with a story credit.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Tarantino’s Mom Reacts to Director Vowing Not to Share Money with Her: ‘I Support and Love Him’

Connie Zastoupil, mother of Quentin Tarantino, issued a brief statement to USA Today reacting to this week’s viral revelation that Tarantino vowed not to give her “a penny” of his fortune after she berated him for writing screenplays in school. Tarantino appeared on a recent episode of Brian Koppelman’s “The Moment” podcast and told a story about how his teachers viewed his screenwriting in class as “a defiant act of rebellion.” When the school notified his mother, she sided with the school and yelled at her son. Tarantino made a vow not to give her any of his fortune should he...
MoviesMovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Would Consider a First Blood Remake with Adam Driver as Rambo

While it will almost certainly never happen, Quentin Tarantino has expressed some interest in a First Blood remake. Yes, Tarantino has a pitch for the Rambo franchise and it would involve making a much more faithful adaptation to the original novel that birthed the Sylvester Stallone franchise. Tarantino even has actors in mind, with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story) taking over as John Rambo and Kurt Russell (The Thing, The Hateful Eight) on board as Sheriff Teasle.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Quentin Tarantino kept a promise he made to mother during a fight to never help her financially

Quentin Tarantino says he kept a promise he made during a fight with his mother years ago to never give her a penny of his filmmaking fortune. The 58-year-old "Pulp Fiction" director appeared on "The Moment" podcast where he told host, "Billions" actor Brian Koppelman," about the time his mother discouraged his writing and filmmaking career when he was about 12 years old.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Quentin Tarantino's mom shrugs off criticism she dissed his 'little writing career'

Quentin Tarantino’s mother isn’t going to play this game. The filmmaker spoke in depth recently about his childhood on the podcast “The Moment With Brian Koppelman” — and by in-depth, we’re talking about almost a half an hour breaking down his school life in detail from ages 8-11. Basically, he didn’t care about a lot of his schoolwork, but he was good at reading, writing and history.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘bitching’ mom defends his right to deny her his riches

Once upon a dime in Hollywood, a mother defended her inglorious bastard of a son. Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that from dusk til dawn he’s kept a childhood promise to never share a cent of his earnings with his mother because of a single comment she made bashing his writing career. Now, she’s responded, and it would appear she has a natural born maternal instinct to defend him and his refusal to share his killer Hollywood profits.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never to Give His Mom Money After She Yelled at Him for Writing Scripts

Quentin Tarantino revealed on Brian Koppelman’s “The Moment” podcast (via Insider) that his mother once berated him for writing screenplays in school instead of doing actual schoolwork. The director said his teachers viewed his screenwriting in class as “a defiant act of rebellion,” so they contacted his mom, who scolded him because she had “a hard time” with his “scholastic non-ability.” “She was bitching at me about that and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing?...
Movieswbyz94.com

Possible Rambo remake by Quentin Tarantino

Adam Driver is Rambo… that is if you let Quentin tell the story. The film maker has put it out there, that Rambo is ripe for a remake and already has casting in mind… Quentin stated: “If I just wanted to make a good movie, that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell’s novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel. And Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo”.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Quentin Tarantino and Jerusalem Film Festival Team to Honor Cannon Films - Global Bulletin

This year’s 38th Jerusalem Film Festival will host a tribute to iconic Israeli company Cannon Films and producers Yoram Globus and Menachem Golan, curated in collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. The Cannon Film Group produced and distributed films from 1967 to 1993. In ’79 the company was purchased by producer Globus and Golan, who tailored its production slate through the ‘80s, focusing heavily on action films. Along the way Cannon became one of the world’s leading independent production companies.

Comments / 2

Community Policy