Scarsdale native, real estate heir Robert Durst takes stand at his murder trial, denies killing friend

" Real estate heir turned accused killer Robert Durst took the stand in his own defense in California on Monday. Weakened by cancer, the 78-year-old Durst denied having any involvement in the murder of his best friend Susan Berman at her Los Angeles home back in 2000. Durst is accused of shooting Berman to death to prevent her from speaking to police in Westchester about the disappearance of Durst’s first wife Kathie in 1982. Durst told jurors he suffered from psychological problems since his childhood and that he blames his father, Seymour, for the apparent suicide of his mother at their Scarsdale home. Durst's testimony will continue Wednesday morning. Tune into News 12 on Tuesday for an exclusive Turn To Tara report to hear from Kathie Durst in her own words as her sisters share entries from a private journal Kathie kept before she disappeared.