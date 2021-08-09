Apple Motion: Living on the Edge. Woohoo!!!

Simon explains- Some common types of convolution filter include Sobel, Laplacian, Emboss, Edge Detect, Gradient Edge, Sharpen and countless others that are more creative looks (e.g. Line Art, etc). You can simulate most of these using the effect shown here - search for "convolution kernels" to see the numbers that are typically used. Note though that this effect uses only a basic 2x2 kernel and is less precise than the kernels in general use which are 3x3, 7x7 or even 9x9. Note also that this is only an approximation of the effect, given the limitations of the Motion toolset. (The reasons why are quite interesting but I don't have space to explain them here.) But even as an approximation it's more plenty useful.