Apple Motion: Living on the Edge. Woohoo!!!

By Top Blogger Thought Leader
fcp.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon explains- Some common types of convolution filter include Sobel, Laplacian, Emboss, Edge Detect, Gradient Edge, Sharpen and countless others that are more creative looks (e.g. Line Art, etc). You can simulate most of these using the effect shown here - search for "convolution kernels" to see the numbers that are typically used. Note though that this effect uses only a basic 2x2 kernel and is less precise than the kernels in general use which are 3x3, 7x7 or even 9x9. Note also that this is only an approximation of the effect, given the limitations of the Motion toolset. (The reasons why are quite interesting but I don't have space to explain them here.) But even as an approximation it's more plenty useful.

www.fcp.co

Computersfcp.co

Blooming Flowers Animation - Apple Motion 5 Tutorial

How you you make flowers bloom in Apple's Motion? Here's the answer in this new video tutorial. We liked this tutorial from Simple Video Making because it goes in to a lot of detail about keyframing, anchor points & scaling etc. Basically, everything you need to know should you want to animate objects in Motion.
Cell PhonesTrustedReviews

How to share your Google Maps live location in Apple iMessage

Google Maps is getting with the times on iOS, enabling iPhone and iPad owners to share their live location within the iMessage application. Within the next few weeks, users will be able to quickly (and temporarily) share their current whereabouts when texting with friends, family and work colleagues. It’s all...
Technologyfcp.co

LumaFusion STABILIZATION vs. FCPX, Premiere Pro & Emulsio

Which app has the best stabilisation for footage shot on an iPhone? LumaFusion? Final Cut Pro? Adobe Premiere Pro or Emulsio?. The latest version of LumaFusion, an edit app for the iPad, features a Lock and Load Stabilizer from Coremelt. In this video, the combination is compared to in-camera iPhone stabilisation, the built-in stabilisation in Final Cut Pro and the Warp Stabiliser in Adobe's Premiere Pro. We will add Emulsio as well, but as you can now stabilise easily in LumaFusion, it does seem a bit redundant.
Electronics9to5Mac

Report: Apple lacks a ‘strong living room hardware strategy,’ still planning HomePod/Apple TV combo for 2023

There have been many questions about Apple’s commitment to the smart home industry over the years, particularly earlier this year when the company discontinued the full-size HomePod. Now, a new report suggests that even internally, Apple isn’t quite sure what its smart home plans are, but that a new Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime combo device is on track for 2023.
Technologyimore.com

Which Apple service could you not live without? Mine might surprise you!

You only need to listen to the way Apple executives talk and take a look at its website to know that services are very important to the company. Apple makes a lot of money from those services and Tim Cook has successfully steered it away from being a company reliant on iPhone sales to one that now has a huge cash cow to help prop it up. With iPhone, services, and wearables, Apple has three huge businesses inside one company. But which of those services is most important to you?
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Apparently Does Not Have A Very Strong Living Room Hardware Strategy

This is something that apparently even Apple’s engineers agree with. In the latest issue of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, he cites Apple engineers who are bemoaning Apple’s seeming lack of living room hardware strategy, and that internally there isn’t much optimism on that front. However, it is believed that Apple could rectify this.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Cities In Motion System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Sempron 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1650 SE or NVIDIA GeForce 9400 GT. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3850 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS. RAM: 2...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple engineers fretting over Apple’s upcoming living room hardware products

Apple is reportedly developing new living room hardware products, including a new HomePod-like smart speaker with a display. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple engineers and internal teams are not-so-optimistic about the company’s focus on living room products due to “cheap alternatives” being available. In his weekly edition of Power...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple Engineers Reportedly Pessimistic About Apple's Living Room Hardware Strategy

Despite the obvious benefits of an ‌Apple TV‌ for users invested in Apple's ecosystem, Gurman opines that the set-top box is largely failing in a market dominated by cheaper alternatives from the likes of Amazon and Roku, and that Apple needs to introduce a more competitively priced stick-like ‌Apple TV‌ or offer more features if it wants to stay relevant in the living room.
TechnologyLiliputing

Run Android 11 on Walmart’s cheap Android TV devices with LineageOS

Hackers recently figured out how to unlock the bootloader on Google’s $50 Chromecast with Google TV device, opening the door to replacing the default software with custom ROMs. But the Chromecast isn’t the only low-cost, 4K-ready media streamer around. Last year Dynalink launched an Android TV media streamer that sells...
Recipessixcolors.com

Unexpected benefits (and shortcomings) of Apple’s new Live Text feature

There are plenty of whiz-bang features in Apple’s upcoming OS updates, but to my mind, Live Text is the one poised to fundamentally change our interactions with technology. Once upon a time pictures were pictures and text was text, but now that boundary has been blown away; it’s time to rethink a lot of our assumptions.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Apple TV remote cases for AirTags

Apple's new Siri remote for the Apple TV solves almost all of the problems that arose with previous versions. Dedicated buttons for mute and TV power? Check. A directional pad so you don't have to rely solely on an infuriating trackpad? Finally. A bigger design that is easier to hold and less likely to lose? Got that, too.
Softwareigeeksblog.com

How to turn on and use Airplay on Mac

AirPlay is a powerful tool within the Apple ecosystem; it allows Apple devices to interact better. Like you can stream content from your Macbook to a compatible TV or speakers. And now with. But are you facing difficulty in making the most of AirPlay on your Mac? Then you have...
TV Showsosxdaily.com

How to Enable & Use Subtitles & Closed Captions on Mac

Do you want to use subtitles or closed captioning on a Mac? Whether you watch a lot of foreign-language movies, TV shows, and other video content, or you simply want to use closed captions for accessibility reasons, you can easily enable these on the Mac. Many people take advantage of...
ComputersGamespot

Store All Of Your Data In One Place With Premium Cloud-Based Storage

With the number and size of files we use on average, we'll inevitably run out of hard drive capacity. That's why most of our files are spread across different devices like our phones and computers, and even within those devices, there are countless storage solutions that our data might be divided into, like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Rather than digging through a bunch of sources to find the files we're looking for, we could all really use a single solution that unifies our data.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to AirPlay from iPhone to Mac with macOS Monterey and iOS 15

With iOS 15, and macOS Monterey, you can send video and audio from your iPhone to your Mac, just as you already can to an Apple TV. Sometimes there are new features on macOS Monterey and iOS 15 that feel like Apple is slowly catching up with a wish list. From its origins as AirTunes in 2004, through its launch as AirPlay 2 in 2018 and on to now, you have not been able to stream video from an iPhone to a Mac using AirPlay.
Technologyandroidpolice.com

'Androids' by Chet Haase is on sale now, and you can get started reading for free

This story was originally published on Aug 13, 2021 and last updated on Aug 16, 2021. The history of Android has been told in many small parts; but to get the whole story you would have to scour thousands of blog posts, hundreds of podcasts, and the minds of a few dozen people that would probably ask you to leave them be — until now, that is. Androids: The Team That Built the Android Operating System is set to release tomorrow, bearing the tale of how the world's most widely used operating system came into existence. If you're curious about the backstory of the OS that you spend half your day staring at when you should really be working, you can buy the book now on Google Play and Amazon Kindle.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!

