Don’t Pay $150, Get New Beats Studio Buds with Active Noise Cancellation for $129.95 Shipped – Today Only
Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds offers AirPods Pro-like features for less, and you can get a pair for $129.95 shipped, today only, originally $149.95. These were engineered to prioritize high-quality audio playback as well as overall comfort, thanks in part to an ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle that features a laser cut micro-vent to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0