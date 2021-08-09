Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Don’t Pay $150, Get New Beats Studio Buds with Active Noise Cancellation for $129.95 Shipped – Today Only

techeblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s new Beats Studio Buds offers AirPods Pro-like features for less, and you can get a pair for $129.95 shipped, today only, originally $149.95. These were engineered to prioritize high-quality audio playback as well as overall comfort, thanks in part to an ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle that features a laser cut micro-vent to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noise Control#Active Noise Cancelling#Active Noise Cancellation#Reviews Custom#Studio Buds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
Related
ElectronicsPhone Arena

A first look at the new Bose wireless noise-cancelling headset

A newly published FCC certification has revealed Bose's most recent creation in the realm of wireless headsets. Rather than a new series, this latest and greatest headset by one of the top audio brands in the world goes by the name of Bose QuietComfort 45, and is a refresher to the older QuietComfort series, and a successor to the rather popular QuietComfort 35.
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $350, Get an ASUS AX6000 WiFi 6 Dual Band Gigabit Gaming Router (RT-AX88U) for $261.13 Shipped – Today Only

The ASUS AX6000 WiFi 6 Dual Band Gigabit Gaming Router (RT-AX88U) is future proof, and you can get one for $261.13 shipped, today only, originally $349.99. This 4×4 dual-band Wi-Fi router offers 160MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM, complete with a total networking speed of about 6000Mbps-1148Mbps on the 2.4GHz band or 4804Mbps on the 5GHz band. AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, ensures that you’re automatically and regularly updated with security signatures to protect your devices from internet threats. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Electronicsinputmag.com

LG's new wireless earbuds offer ‘Whispering Mode’ for private calls

The market for truly wireless earbuds has become increasingly crowded, but LG hopes some interesting features can help it stand out. Announced today, its new line of Tone Free FP headphones feature, among other things, a “Whispering Mode” where you can hold the right earbud up to your mouth and use it as a dedicated microphone, so that you don’t need to talk too loudly and reveal your conversation to nosy strangers.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Bang & Olufsen unveils Beoplay EQ earbuds with adaptive active noise-cancellation

Aspirational Danish audio specialist Bang & Olufsen has just launched its first true wireless headphones and, visually at least, the company has not disappointed. B&O says that to achieve maximum noise-cancellation, it used an Adaptive ANC solution for the first time. Essentially, it is a more sophisticated ANC variant, involving a dedicated ANC DSP chip and six microphones, all promising automatic adjustment of ANC levels when you're out and about. Those six directional beamforming microphones should also provide crystal clear call and speech quality.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Get your sweat on with the JBL Under Armour true wireless earbuds down to $90

You can get the JBL Under Armour true wireless earbuds Project Rock edition on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. This deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day. Seeing as these earbuds were a limited edition and discontinued now, we probably won't be seeing this price crop up again anytime soon. They sell for as much as $200 at Best Buy on a normal day, and you can find them for $150 through the Harman Audio website (which owns the JBL brand).
ElectronicsThe Verge

Nothing officially reveals its $99 Ear (1) true wireless earbuds

Nothing, the consumer tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has officially announced its Ear (1) true wireless earbuds. The noise-canceling buds launch after months of teases, concept images, and even a presale in which Nothing auctioned off 100 pairs of the earbuds prior to their official reveal. The Ear (1) earbuds will go on sale on August 17th across 45 countries including the US and UK, priced at $99 / £99 / €99.
ElectronicsDesign Milk

These Wireless Earbuds Clearly Have Nothing to Prove

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s decision to collaborate with the minimalist masters of audio technology, Teenage Engineering arrived as a bit of a surprising case of strange bedfellows. Pei’s new venture London-based consumer tech company Nothing purports to “remove barriers between people and technology by designing intuitive and smart tech.” The Nothing Ear (1) has hushed any concerns with literal transparency of these goals, revealing upcoming wireless earphones graced with one captivating design – one revolving around a transparent case and earbuds equipped with active noise cancellation, a 570 mAh battery and wireless charging.
TechHive

Klipsch’s first true wireless ANC earphones are finally available

Klipsch has been in the true wireless earbud game for a few years now, but it hadn’t announced any noise-cancelling earbuds until it bowed the latest version of its T5 II earphones in January at CES. Those earbuds are finally on sale, for a somewhat lofty price. You can snap...
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $80, Get a Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse with 25K Sensor for $37.99 Shipped – Today Only

Logitech’s G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse is perfect for those who like customization, and you can get one for $37.99 shipped, today only, originally $79.99. Featuring 11 programmable buttons and onboard memory that enable you to assign custom commands as well as up to five ready to play profiles directly to the mouse. You can also remove or add up to five 3.6 grams weights inside the mouse for personalized balance tuning. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ElectronicsCNET

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones make a new appearance inside the Bose Music app

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones recently made an appearance at the Federal Communications Commission. Now it looks like they can be found inside an official Bose app. As spotted by a CNET reader, the still-unannounced headphones have shown up in Bose's Music app on iOS and Android when trying to pair a product with the app over Bluetooth. While not much is revealed, the app does seemingly confirm the name will be the QuietComfort 45 (or QC 45). Volume buttons will be on the bottom of one of the ear cups, with a power/Bluetooth button on the side.
ElectronicsTechRadar

These true wireless earbuds are even cheaper than an Apple AirTag

When the JLab GO Air earphones were launched at the 2020 CES trade show, they set a new benchmark for just how cheap true wireless earbuds could be. Now, the American audio brand is back to raise the bar for affordability once again with the JLab GO Air POP, an even cheaper successor to the Air which cost – wait for it – just $20.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best noise-cancelling headphones in 2021

The best noise-cancelling headphones are a in valuable tool in any creative's bag, especially if you need to work while travelling. The noise of a vehicle, of conversation or just general background din can make it hard to find your groove, or to make sure you're hearing things properly – but noise-cancelling headphones can cut out the background and elevate the parts you need to hear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy