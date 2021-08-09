Don’t Pay $150, Get New Beats Studio Buds with Active Noise Cancellation for $129.95 Shipped – Today Only

You can get the JBL Under Armour true wireless earbuds Project Rock edition on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. This deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day. Seeing as these earbuds were a limited edition and discontinued now, we probably won't be seeing this price crop up again anytime soon. They sell for as much as $200 at Best Buy on a normal day, and you can find them for $150 through the Harman Audio website (which owns the JBL brand).