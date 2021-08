Some teams will be using free agency to upgrade their teams, however some already have in house improvements. Every year there are a number of rookies who join their teams and make an immediate impact. Kirill Kaprizov is one of the best examples of these players, scoring 27 goals in his rookie season and winning the Calder Trophy. There are a number of rookies that will be full time NHL players this season who could also be potential Calder Trophy candidates.