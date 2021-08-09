Family Feels 'Great Sense Of Relief" After Arrest Is Made In The Killing Of High School Athlete
Nearly two months after the shooting death of a popular high school athlete, police now have a suspect in custody. Yohan Hernandez, 20, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to a press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from the June 6 death of Moussa Fofana, 18, who was shot to death near the Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood, New Jersey.www.oxygen.com
