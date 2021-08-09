Family Feels 'Great Sense Of Relief" After Arrest Is Made In The Killing Of High School Athlete

A man convicted of murder and imprisoned for over 30 years in New York was released by a judge this week as he waits for the next steps in his legal case. Christopher Ellis’s conviction for the 1990 killing of Harry Joseph Healy, a Hofstra University football coach, should be tossed out, Nassau County Judge Patricia Harrington ruled on Monday. Ellis, 51, was convicted at a 1992 jury trial largely based on the testimony of a single eyewitness; there was no. forensic or physical evidence presented in court, according to a report in the New York Post. Additionally, prosecutors in Long Island never shared notes from the detectives handling the case with Ellis’ defense team, Ellis’ lawyer said.