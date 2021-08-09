Cancel
Environment

No sweat? No chance: Prepare for high temps and an uncomfortably hot heat index

By From staff reports
 6 days ago

1. Hydration is key. Water consumption varies based on the dog’s size and their activity level, but Pet Health Network advises doing so every 15–20 minutes. 2. Limit your dog's activity on hot days. The American Humane Society recommends being active with your dog during the morning and evening hours and limiting their outdoor activity at midday, which tends to be the hottest part of the day.

