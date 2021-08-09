Cancel
Environment

Northern California’s Dixie Fire Has Affected 800-Plus Structures, And High Winds Are on Their Way

By Don Jergler
Insurance Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tom Larsen thinks of the Dixie Fire in Northern California, he thinks about better modeling. Larsen, the senior director for content strategy for catastrophe modeler CoreLogic Inc., pointed to some grim facts about the ongoing Dixie blaze: It’s already the second largest wildfire in recorded state history, and over the past two years five of the state’s top seven largest fires have occurred – things he blames on forestry management, climate change, more homes being built in the wildland-urban interface and of course the massive drought plaguing the Western U.S.

California State
Person
Ricardo Lara
#California Wildfires#Property Insurance#Drought#Farmers Insurance#Extreme Weather#The Dixie Fire#Corelogic Inc#Calfire#Caldfire#Fair#Census
