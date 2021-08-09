Northern California’s Dixie Fire Has Affected 800-Plus Structures, And High Winds Are on Their Way

When Tom Larsen thinks of the Dixie Fire in Northern California, he thinks about better modeling. Larsen, the senior director for content strategy for catastrophe modeler CoreLogic Inc., pointed to some grim facts about the ongoing Dixie blaze: It’s already the second largest wildfire in recorded state history, and over the past two years five of the state’s top seven largest fires have occurred – things he blames on forestry management, climate change, more homes being built in the wildland-urban interface and of course the massive drought plaguing the Western U.S.