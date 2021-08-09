Cancel
NFL

Week three starts indoors

By Mark Daniels
b93radio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mid-morning gully washer sent the Packers into the Don Hutson Center for the first time this training camp for a 75 minute sweat breaking workout in helmets and shorts. Most of the session was devoted to drill work, special teams and a sprinkling of 11 on 11 snaps. There were some notable players who were held out of practice and did rehab work on the side including Aaron Jones. A team spokesman said he was working through a hamstring injury. Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark were with withheld dealing with groin pulls. Others not taking part were Za’Darius Smith, Will Redmond, Kevin King, Kingsley Keke, Kamal Martin, Randy Ramsey, Isaiah McDuffie and Chris Blair.

