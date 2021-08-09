Cancel
U.S. Politics

DeSantis loses again in court as critics say his political ambition drives challenged laws

By Steven Lemongello, Orlando Sentinel
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping agenda is increasingly running aground in the courtroom. The decision by a federal judge Sunday to block DeSantis’ ban on vaccination passports for Norwegian Cruise Lines is just the latest judicial setback for the Florida governor on issues ranging from his touted Big Tech anti-censorship law to the so-called “John Morgan law” that would have severely curtailed funding for ballot measures.

Florida State
Person
Ron Desantis
Jeff Brandes
Republican Party
Politics
U.S. Politics
Facebook
