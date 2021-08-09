Cancel
Twin Falls County, ID

Computer issues plague Twin Falls County offices, courts

By Times-News
idahocountyfreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS — Computer problems have taken county systems offline, including those in the courts. “Twin Falls County is experiencing technical difficulties with our internet services resulting in disruption to some of our data and communications systems,” county commission Chairman Jack Johnson said in a statement. “We are taking steps to secure our systems and get them back on line as quickly as possible.”

