Kenney continues to back Alberta’s COVID-19 plan despite growing concerns
Premier Jason Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta’s decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians. Early Monday, the Alberta Medical Association section of pediatrics penned a letter to Kenney expressing grave concern over Alberta’s decision to eliminate COVID-19 testing and tracing, and its plan to end mandated isolation for positive cases on Aug. 16.www.thefreepress.ca
Comments / 0