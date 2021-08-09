Cancel
Public Health

Kenney continues to back Alberta's COVID-19 plan despite growing concerns

By The Canadian Press, Canada & World
thefreepress.ca
 6 days ago

Premier Jason Kenney says he remains confident in Alberta's decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures — despite growing concerns from physicians. Early Monday, the Alberta Medical Association section of pediatrics penned a letter to Kenney expressing grave concern over Alberta's decision to eliminate COVID-19 testing and tracing, and its plan to end mandated isolation for positive cases on Aug. 16.

