Drivers may experience delays on Highway 538 in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Those traveling on Highway 538/East College Way may experience delays through this Friday due to construction.

Drivers can expect the single right lane to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day between mileposts 2 and 2.4 as crews from the state Department of Transportation complete preparation work for the upcoming Logan Creek Fish Passage project.

That project is scheduled to include construction of a buried structure (culvert), grading, stream realignment, large woody material placement, replacement of storm water systems as well as installing water and sanitary sewer systems and bypasses.