Valley remembers Glendale Officer Lonnie Durham who died of COVID-19

Police Officer Lonnie Durham recently passed away due to COVID-19 complications last week. His family, friends and community are remembering his impact and honoring his legacy.

The City of Glendale shared condolences with the community after Ofc. Durham died. They shared that he was part of a great legacy at Glendale PD, working alongside his brother Det. Brent Durham and followed in his dad Sgt. Mark Durham's footsteps.

For more than a decade, Ofc. Durham protected and served his community, all while being awarded with both a Medal of Valor and a Lifesaving Award.

During his career, Durham was a School Resource Officer at Hillcrest Middle School.

Renea Herold shared this comment: "He was loved by the students, parents and staff of the Hillcrest school community. Everyone loved his happy demeanor and contagious laugh."

The Centennial High School grad was a family man, active in his church and now survived by his wife Rae Lynn and four teenage children, who are understandably heartbroken.

While the family is asking for privacy, a memorial page has been set up where so many who knew Durham are sharing fond memories.

Nicole Dobash said, "I have so many great memories with Lonnie. Our parents our still good friends. We have known each other since young kids."

Dan Nydegger is someone who idolized Durham and shared this comment:

"Lonnie is a man to emulate. I was always impressed not only by his big heart and warm smile; he had incredible gifts of ingenuity and craftsmanship."

A funeral will be held for Officer Durham this Saturday for family and friends, for the man who left a lasting impact.

Visit his memorial page here.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.