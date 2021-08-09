Cancel
Protests

Protesters before Purdue bankruptcy hearing

Winchester News Gazette
 6 days ago

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1bb75a5d368745f19626dc913ff141e3.

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Economycapradio.org

News Brief: Climate Report, Taliban Gains, Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Trial

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. A landmark new report finds that climate change is accelerating. Taliban fighters took control of three Afghan cities on Sunday. The maker of Oxycontin, Purdue Pharma, returns to court Monday. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. A monumental U.N. report released just this morning...
Stamford, CTwshu.org

Purdue Seeks To Award $29M In Employee Bonuses As Part Of Bankruptcy Plan

Purdue Pharma may be able to pay up to $29 million dollars in bonuses this year. That’s if a judge approves a bankruptcy settlement plan for the Stamford-based company. Officials for Purdue argued in a hearing last month that the money is necessary to combat high turnover. An attorney for Purdue said employees are leaving for opportunities that pay more.
ProtestsHyperallergic

A Protest Against Purdue Settlement Transforms Courthouse Landscape Into a Graveyard

WHITE PLAINS, New York — Today, Monday, August 9, the manicured shrubbery at the entrance of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, functioned as a symbolic graveyard. Activists had set up cardboard tombstones bearing the names of individuals who died as a result of opioid-related overdoses and complications. Many of them were grieving their own relatives and friends.
LawWFMJ.com

Judge begins key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An attorney for the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware judge on Thursday that the group’s national board never adopted a resolution approving an $850 million agreement that is the linchpin of the Boy Scouts' proposed bankruptcy plan. Despite that acknowledgment, the Boy Scouts are...
Protestsartforum.com

Artists, Activists Protest Sackler Bankruptcy Settlement

Nan Goldin and members of her advocacy group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) as well as members of the anti-harm organization Truth Pharm were among those protesting the upcoming bankruptcy proceedings of Purdue Pharma in White Plains, New York, early this week. As first reported in Hyperallergic, demonstrators on August 9 convened outside the US Bankruptcy Court where Judge Robert Drain is to preside over the disgraced opioid maker’s bankruptcy case, slated to begin August 12. Planting cardboard tombstones bearing the names of those lost to the opioid epidemic in a concrete-bordered garden outside the courthouse, the protesters declared the proceedings to be a sham, sparing the members of the Sackler family affiliated with the Stamford, Connecticut–based drug maker and most of their personal wealth.
Comments / 0

