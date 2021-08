(The Center Square) – Donning a face mask will not be an option for Oregonians out and about in indoor spaces, Gov. Kate Brown has announced. That includes the people working in her office, Brown said on Tuesday, who must also provide proof of full vaccination by October 18 or six weeks after any new vaccines are approved by the federal government, whichever is later. The order the governor announced on Tuesday applies to everyone working for the state's executive branch. That includes the offices of the State Treasurer, the Secretary of State and the Department of Justice. COVID tests will not be an option, nor will personal, religious, or philosophical exemptions.