In order to perform medical diagnoses, pathologists visually inspect histochemically stained tissue biopsy sections. The hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stain is the most used histochemical stain in pathology, covering the majority of the human tissue biopsy stains performed globally. However, in many clinical cases, additional "special stains" are needed to provide contrast and color to different tissue components and allow pathologists to get a clearer diagnostic picture. These special stains often require significantly longer tissue preparation time, along with laborious effort and monitoring by expert histotechnologists, all of which increase the costs and time to diagnosis.