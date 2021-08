FARMOVS is a leading Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) with a unique advantage. With the only on-site ISO accredited and GLP certified Bioanalytical Laboratory on the African continent they offer the highest quality bioanalytical services for qualitative and quantitative drug, metabolite, and biomarker analysis in a variety of matrices. With advanced technology and backed by 30 years of bioanalytical experience, they have developed more than 550 validated analytical methods that adhere to ICH and FDA guidelines. Their analytical methods have been used in more than 3,000 pre-clinical and clinical trials, contributing to the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs that are now used by most households.