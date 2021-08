(The Center Square) – Oregonians have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to advise Secretary of State Shemia Fagan should it fall to her to redraw Oregon's political map. Under the Oregon Constitution, state lawmakers are tasked with redrawing state political districts through a process called redistricting every 10 years. It decides who voters are represented by in the state Capitol and Washington D.C. based on U.S. Census Bureau population data. The release of its 2020 block data was pushed back to Sept. 23, shifting the state legislature's deadline to submit a redistricting plan to Gov. Kate Brown, with the state supreme court's go-ahead.