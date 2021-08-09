Cancel
Rosie Lee Brooks, 83, of Eclectic, passed away August 4, 2021. She was born January 1, 1938. She is survived by son, David Brooks; daughters, Carol (Jeff) Nash, Wanda (Jerry) Sides and Sheila (Tracy) Douglass; grandchildren, Shannon (Nick) Reed, Chad (Kathy) Brooks, Samantha (Dalton) Fowler, Clint Brown, Kristie (Bryan) Tillery, Robyn (Andrew) Roney, Kent Brooks, Levi (Aleisha) Brown, TJ (Summer) Douglass and Jayden Nash; great grandchildren, Shawn Brooks, Chance Rich, Dustin Rich, Colby Brooks, Asher Roney, Riley Roney, Ada Roney, Landon Fowler, Colton Fowler, Dillon Fowler, Elizabeth Tillery, Joey Tillery, Eli Tillery, Cheyenne Tillery, Cody (Kyley) Reed, Brynn Reed, Shelby Brown, Benjamin Brown, Jacob Brown and James Brown; great great grandchild, Ruby Hart; sisters, Peggy Thornton, Willie Mae Montgomery, Linda (Carl) Cotten, Janice (Virgil) Jones; brother, Terry Ward; sisters-in-law, Maxine Ward and Willene Ward; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Truman (JT) Brooks; daughter, Pamela Darlene Brooks; mother, Mae Lizzie Ward; father, Willis Hasting Ward; brothers, Jerry, Alvin, Leon, Doug and James Ward; and her very, very best friend, Earline Haynie. No services have been scheduled. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.

