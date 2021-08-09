Laura Collins and William McKenzie column: Getting information right is crucial to solving the border crisis

Once, just once, I would to read an article in this paper that presents all of the facts and not just selected excerpts. In last week's edition, The Advocate ran an AP article citing Gov. DeSantis’ “feud” with President Joe Biden. Biden suggested that GOP governors “get out of the way” of efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus. The article then quoted DeSantis not wanting to “hear a blip about COVID,” and suggested that Biden “should do his job.”