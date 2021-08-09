Cancel
Laura Collins and William McKenzie column: Getting information right is crucial to solving the border crisis

By Laura Collins, William McKenzie
Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe work at the George W. Bush Institute on challenges that would appear to be disconnected: modernizing America’s immigration system and promoting a reliable flow of information. But they come together directly and forcefully at America’s southern border, which remains the epicenter of the nation’s immigration debate and has emerged as a new front line in the need for truth-telling over “fake news.”

richmond.com

Comments / 0

