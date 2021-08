J.D. Vance, author of the best-seller memoir (and subsequent film with Glenn Close) “Hillbilly Elegy,” is now running for a Senate seat in Ohio. While campaigning, he made news a week ago by saying we ought to consider a policy whereby people who have children cast not only their own votes, but they also cast the votes of their children until they are 18 years old. His point is this would be a way to “give the people with the most stake in the future for our country” the most say in shaping that future. Vance is running as a Republican and, by the way, he is a convert to Catholicism.