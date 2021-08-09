Cancel
Employers eye vaccine mandates amid Delta surge: Fisher Phillips

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
Reuters
A health worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

(Reuters) - More U.S. employers are mandating or leaning toward requiring that their workers get COVID-19 vaccines, spurred by concerns about the spread of the Delta variant and growing confidence that vaccine mandates are lawful, according to a survey released on Monday.

Law firm Fisher Phillips, which represents companies in employment matters, found that 15% of employers it surveyed are now mandating vaccines for their workforce or considering doing so, up from just 4% in May.

Fisher Phillips surveyed 724 employers from various industries last week, some of whom are not clients of the firm. The survey does not identify specific companies.

Employers in healthcare, hospitality, education and the non-profit sector are the most likely to favor vaccine mandates, the firm found. But in manufacturing, staffing, and finance, fewer than one in ten businesses are planning to require vaccines.

The shift is likely due in part to a growing consensus that mandating vaccines does not violate federal laws, Fisher Phillips said. The U.S. Department of Justice in a memo issued late last month said requiring COVID-19 vaccines is legal even though they have only been approved on an emergency basis.

Still, more than two-thirds of employers remain opposed to a mandate while 17% are uncertain, Fisher Phillips found.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States are at a six-month high, fueled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant in areas of the country grappling with low vaccination rates.

States including California, New York and Virginia, along with several cities, have mandated vaccinations or weekly testing for government employees.

The Biden administration set new rules last month requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing, mask mandates and travel restrictions. The Pentagon on Monday said it will seek Biden's approval by the middle of September to require military members to get vaccinated.

