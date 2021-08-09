Cancel
Williamson County, TX

Williamson County health district reports 1% of ICU beds available Aug. 9

By Taylor Girtman
Community Impact Austin
 6 days ago
In the state's Trauma Service Area O, 11% of hospital beds are available and 1% of intensive care units are available as of the afternoon of Aug. 9. This means there are 470 available hospital beds and 6 available ICU beds in the region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. The region includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
