Williamson County health district reports 1% of ICU beds available Aug. 9
In the state's Trauma Service Area O, 11% of hospital beds are available and 1% of intensive care units are available as of the afternoon of Aug. 9. This means there are 470 available hospital beds and 6 available ICU beds in the region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. The region includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.communityimpact.com
