Less than 24 hours after Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves tried to dismiss the threat that Covid-19 poses to children, an eighth-grader in the state died from complications due to the virus. “If you look at those individuals under the age of 12, what you find is that it is very rare that kids under the age of 12 have anything other than the sniffles. Does it happen from time to time? Sure it does,” Reeves said at a news conference on Friday. Over the weekend, the U.S. hit a record high number of children hospitalized with Covid-19, as the Delta...