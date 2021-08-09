Cancel
Public Health

How will China react to the delta variant? – 08/09/2021 – World

By Editor
Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter largely controlling the Covid-19 pandemic for 20 months, China’s “zero case” strategy faces its biggest challenge to date: the highly transmissible and virulent delta variant. As of Thursday (5), China had 533 new cases in 18 of the 31 provinces and cities at the provincial level, all caused by the delta mutation of the coronavirus. The rapid spread makes control measures more costly and sparks debate over whether the Chinese government should recalibrate its strategy.

