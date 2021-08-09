Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How bad is it? Five takeaways from the landmark UN climate change report

By Paul Rogers
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are getting hotter, droughts are more severe, fire season rarely lets up, and that’s not by accident. It is “unequivocal” that human activity has warmed the Earth, and “widespread and rapid changes” are already occurring in every country. That’s the conclusion of a sweeping new report out Monday from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which comes as California struggles with a severe drought and another raging fire season.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Science#Global Change#Un#Time#U N#American#Ipcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released recently Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion— such as continued sea-level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.
Environmentwpr.org

The Climate Change Stories We Need To Hear

The most recent report from the climate scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is grim — we need to take extreme action now to stave off the worst possible outcomes for our planet. Alice Bell — a climate advocate and "part-time historian of the apocalypse" — agrees, but argues that the collaboration required to just recognize the problem should offer some hope.
Geneva, ALTimes Daily

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

The five warnings of the alarming UN report on climate change: heat waves, thaw and rising sea levels

The United Nations-appointed Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change released a new report on Monday summarizing the latest recognized scientific information on global warming. The committee is made up of independent experts nominated by governments and organizations to provide the best possible scientific consensus on climate change. Dozens of scientists make...
EnvironmentScienceBlog.com

Climate scientist on UN report: Just as bad as we expected

In a major United Nations report released Monday, the more than 230 scientists who make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change described “unprecedented” climate change over the past century and warned in similarly unambiguous language that the world will descend further into catastrophic warming absent rapid and aggressive action to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases. We asked Peter Huybers, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences, about the research behind the report, the panel’s first since 2013, and the harrowing details contained within it. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
EnvironmentEngadget

UN report says most climate change effects are 'unprecedented' and 'irreversible'

It's no longer possible to prevent the planet from heating over the next 20 to 30 years, and some of the changes global warming is bringing about are now impossible to undo in the short term, according to a new report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The document represents the most comprehensive analysis of the physical science behind climate change ever amassed in human history. The 284 scientists who worked on the project spent eight years examing data from more than 14,000 studies. They say human activity is "unequivocally" behind the Earth's rapidly changing climate.
Environmentwashingtoninformer.com

UN Issues ‘Code Red for Humanity’ in Climate Change Report

A United Nations panel on the climate released a scathing report Monday about a manufactured atmospheric crisis that has jeopardized the world’s future. “Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere, and biosphere have occurred,” concluded the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the U.N.’s body for assessing the science related to climate change.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Continued sea level rise ‘irreversible’ for centuries, says landmark UN climate report

Lasting sea level rise has been set in motion and will be irreversible for hundreds to thousands of years, according to the bluntest and most comprehensive report to date on the climate crisis.The first chapter of the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s leading body for assessing climate science, was published on Monday. It builds upon the last version, AR5, from 2013.The report, considered the most robust accounting of the climate crisis, is seen as a landmark moment ahead of the international climate summit, Cop26, being held in Glasgow this November....
Syracuse, NYwaer.org

UN Climate Change Report Includes Temperature And Rainfall Research From SU Scientists

The landmark climate change report released by the United Nations Monday includes some research by a Syracuse University scientist. Earth and environmental sciences Assistant professor Dr. Tripti Bhattacharya studies ancient temperature and rainfall from molecules stored in rocks and sediment. She says the work cited in the report reconstructs past warm climates and monsoons to see how they respond to global climate change.
Agriculturevegnews.com

We Only Have Five Years to Halt Climate Change, Says UN Report. Replacing Animal Agriculture Could Help.

Human activity is “unequivocally” responsible for climate change and humanity has only a few years left to keep the planet from warming 1.5°C past post-industrial levels, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report published today. In its sixth report, the IPCC gathered all available information about the state of climate change to find, with certainty, that human activity is responsible for the 1.1°C spike in temperature which has led to increased floods and droughts, rising sea levels, heatwaves, melting glaciers, and more. Some of the damage humans have done is irreversible.
EnvironmentVox

The devastating new UN report on climate change, explained

How much has humanity already changed the climate? And how much worse will it get?. The answers now are sharper than ever, according to an international team of scientists. In a new report, they say that far more aggressive action is needed to limit catastrophic climate change, and that time is running out.
Presidential Electionuticaphoenix.net

Is Biden serious about climate? His 2,000 drilling and fracking

The latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change paints a stark and sobering picture: a global future of extreme weather events that are guaranteed to become more frequent and more intense over coming decades. The horrific flooding that has recently shocked Europe will become more common. The unrelenting fires that have engulfed the western United States and Canada will intensify and widen. And some island nations, it seems, may already be doomed to eradication by inevitable sea level rise.
AgricultureSeattle Times

Climate crisis: Personal, governmental changes

Re: “ ‘Code red’: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming” [Aug. 8, Environment]:. This is the year of floods in Europe, India and China. It is the year of wildfires in the U.S., Greece and Turkey. It is also the year I became a grandmother. Therefore I am compelled...
Environmentwamc.org

What The UN Climate Change Report Could Mean For The Northeast

A report released by the United Nations this week said some devastating impacts of global warming are unavoidable. Scientists say the warming planet means we can expect more weather extremes over the next 20-30 years. For what that will mean here in the Northeast, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy