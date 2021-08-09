Cancel
Trades Ask Ginnie Mae to Defer to NCUA on Capital Requirements

By Jim DuPlessis
Credit Union Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade organizations on Monday asked Ginnie Mae to treat credit unions on par with banks, instead of lumping them in with mortgage brokers and other non-bank lenders. The letters from CUNA and NAFCU were in response to a letter from Ginnie Mae seeking comment as it tries to strengthen capital requirements for non-bank lenders to avoid the kind of losses suffered after the financial meltdown of 2008 caused largely by securities made up of bundles of shoddily underwritten mortgages – mortgages largely from banks.

www.cutimes.com

Comments / 0

