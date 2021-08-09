Trades Ask Ginnie Mae to Defer to NCUA on Capital Requirements

Ginnie Mae announced it will extend the comment period on its Request for Input (RFI) on Eligibility Requirements for Single-Family MBS Issuers by an additional 60 days. This extension recognizes the significance of and interest in the proposal, stakeholder requests for more time, and Ginnie Mae’s commitment to carefully considering input, analyzing data, and ensuring a collaborative comment process. In addition, Ginnie Mae removes references in the RFI suggesting that revisions to existing financial requirements will take effect for calendar year 2021 audited financial statements as it may take more time to review and finalize potential changes.