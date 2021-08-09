Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Halloween Mason Jar Lanterns

By Amy
modpodgerocksblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to make the cutest mason jar lanterns for Halloween using Mod Podge and tissue paper! This is perfectly easy holiday decor for kids or adults. This project is completed in four simple steps. Skills Required: Beginner. It helps to have experience with Mod Podge since tissue paper is...

modpodgerocksblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mason Jars#Halloween Candy#The Mason Jar#Matte#Paintbrush Pencil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Lifestyleinmyownstyle.com

Outdoor Tuna Can Lantern

How to make an outdoor lantern using a tuna can. Last week I made a candle chandelier for my deck. It looks so pretty when lit, but the rest of my yard was looking kind of neglected. I was determined to find a way to spread some more candle light around the yard to balance the light and provide more ambiance.
Shoppinggadgetsin.com

Handmade Metal Lantern Candle Holder

The handmade metal lantern candle holder adds some romantic vintage atmosphere into your living space. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. This is a series of beautfully crated, eye-catching candle holder handmade by HiRusticReach, a handicraft studio from California. The lantern is available in 4 sizes to fit in different living spaces, and as shown in the images, each of them delivers a sleek, retro style, while the rusted iron makes the holders look like old-fashioned lanterns tested by time.
Cadiz, OHfox38corpuschristi.com

Ice Cream Island in Cadiz goes viral for Mason Jar milkshakes

HARRISON COUNTY, OH -- An ice cream shop in Cadiz went viral overnight for a new menu offering. Ice cream island off of east market street in Cadiz is seeing over night success after adding the new mason jar milkshake to the menu. "They kind of took off on the...
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Coat Racks Will Dress Up Your Entryway

Limited closet space? No problem. These aesthetically-pleasing pieces will help you streamline hanging your garments with ease. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If the first thing you do...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300, One-Afternoon Redo Peps up This Boring 1982 Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The fun of buying a fixer-upper is all in the redesign process, but deciding which rooms to start with first can be the tricky part. That was the case when blogger Stephanie Villa Davis’s (@stephvilladavis) parents bought their weekend home to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Coppell, TXDallas News

Take a look at this stylish 5-bedroom home in Coppell built in 2018

This Coppell home sits on a corner lot with plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities well-suited to family life. The home is 4,803 square feet with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Built in 2018, the home has contemporary and on-trend design elements like an all-white, clean and crisp design accented with blacks and browns.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $408,500

Welcome to the Merwin Home 3! This single level 1,760-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 693-SF 2-car garage. Enter through the 8ft front door to a large entry hall equipped with a built in desk space with drawers and storage closets on both sides. After admiring the 9ft ceilings look down at the luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Natural light fills the kitchen, dining and living room spaces defining open concept living. Chefs kitchen offers gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, and large pantry including multiple electrical outlets to tuck your countertop appliances away. Oversized 3cm granite topped island with a deep single basin kitchen sink and Moen motion sense kitchen faucet is centrally located for everyone to use. Feel the upgraded carpet while exploring the perfectly placed master suite which boasts can lighting, a ceiling fan, and a custom walk-in closet. Master ensuite has double vanity with rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, and a rain fall shower head over the ceramic tile surrounded tub and Euro glass shower door.
TravelPulse

Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub

Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tubqualifies for:. Located on the second floor of the Stargazer building, these magnificent beachfront Love Nest Butler Suites boast a large master bedroom with a king-size bed. Equally impressive is the suite's living room complete with an indoor dining table, writing desk with plush sofa, a smart television, a butler pantry, and fully-stocked bar featuring premium spirits. The stylish living area also leads to the expansive balcony that includes a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains. Exquisite details including Carrara marble vanities with back-lit mirrors, a freestanding bathtub, separate frosted-glass showers and flooring made of natural stone with pebble accents adorn the luxurious bathroom. Guests staying in this category also enjoy personal butler service, 24-hour room service, and VIP check-in.
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Recipeshelloglow.co

25 Mason Jar Salads That Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

You probably know we’re nuts about mason jar salads around here – we can’t help it! Salads are the perfect light meal to bring to work, a road trip or to a picnic, and jars are by far the safest way to carry them around. Packing in mason jars not only prevents the fruits and veggies from altering, but it’s also eco-friendly.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

42 Daffodil Lane

Absolutely Beautiful Home Located In Moncure Estates Community In A Cul De Sac! Walk Into Your 2 Story Foyer With Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Most Of The Main Level. The Main Level Features A Living Room, Powder Room, Family Room & Kitchen. The Living Room Has Tons Of Natural Light! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors, Surround Sound And Opens Up Right Into The Gourmet Kitchen! In The Kitchen You Will Find Beautiful Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, Stainless Appliances Including A Cooktop & Double Wall Ovens. This Home Also Has A Bump Out Off The Kitchen Which Can Accommodate A Large Table. The Bump Out Also Has Huge Windows Which Allows For Even More Natural Light. On The Upper Level You Will Find The Spacious Primary Bedroom, Primary Bath With Double Vanities, Shower Stall, Soaking Tub & Huge Walk In Closet! There Are 3 Other Great Sized Bedrooms, Upper Hall Bathroom & Laundry Room. In Your Walk Out Basement There Is A Large Recreation Room/Family Room, Full Bathroom, Legal 5th Bedroom Waiting To Be Finished & Tons Of Storage! The Back Yard Is Completely Fenced In! Conveniently Located Near I95, Commuter Lot, HOV, Shopping & Restaurants!
ShoppingFood Network

10 Lids That Prove Mason Jars Are Made for More Than Canning

If you've ever spent some time on Pinterest, it seems like everyone is drinking and serving everything in Mason jars. Coffee, cocktails, crudite in hummus. There are really very few food and beverage items that can't be made cute when served in these vintage-y looking vessels. And, sure, a Mason...
Food & DrinksABC 4

Jarcuterie, it’s charcuterie in a jar!

Emily Evans, owner of Charcuterie Utah was in studio demonstrating how to create her popular mini jar charcuteries, Jarcuterie! She made her first charcuterie board in April of 2020 because her sister-in-law and brother wanted them for their wedding. After she made the first one, it lit a spark in her, and she realized it was the creative outlet she needed after she’d just had her son six months earlier. As a a stay-at-home mom, Emily needed something to do that was just for her!

Comments / 0

Community Policy