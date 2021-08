Before graduating from high school last spring, Billings resident McKeever Dahlberg was walleye fishing in tournaments with some of the best anglers in the nation. Now ranked No. 3 in the National Walleye Tour as an amateur in the “co-angler” category, the 18-year-old is aiming to end the year in first place. To do that, he has to finish well at the championship on Minnesota’s Otter Tail Lake in September.